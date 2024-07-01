Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Traffic disruptions in Omagh later today

 

There will be some traffic disruption in Omagh due to planned Somme commemoration parades later today.

Delays are expected from 6:30pm as participants and supporters arrive to assemble at Crevenagh Road Park and Ride carpark.

At around 7pm, the parade will leave the carpark and proceed along Crevenagh Road, Campsie Road and Lower Market Street towards Drumragh Avenue for a remembrance and wreath laying service at the Cenotaph.

At approx. 8:15 pm the parade will make its return journey along Bridge Street, High Street, John Street, Georges Street, High Street, Market Street and Campsie Road towards Crevenagh Road.

It is expected to disperse at around 10pm.

There will be parking restrictions along the parade route.

Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to avoid potential delays road users may wish to seek another route if not attending a parade.

