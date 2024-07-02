Gardaí appeal to public to secure homes following attempted burglaries in Buncrana

Gardaí are investigating two attempted burglaries in Bucrana, which happened one week apart.

They aren’t believed to be linked at this time.

The first occurred on Monday the 24th of June at a home in the Doonwood area between midnight at 9am.

Door handles on a set of double doors into the home were interfered with and damaged but entry was not gained.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are also appealing for information into a separate attempted burglary in Buncrana that happened in the early hours of yesterday morning.

An intruder tried to enter the home and fled when the homeowner made themselves known.

Garda Grainne Doherty says it’s important to ensure homes are secure at night time: