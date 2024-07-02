Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigate car fire in Buncrana

Gardai in Buncrana are investigating a car fire at the Courtyard Apartments in the town a fortnight ago.

The blaze was reported just before 3.20 on the morning of Wednesday June 19th.

The car was destroyed as a result of the fire, and gardai and the fire service say they haven’t ruled out the possibility that the fire may have been started maliciously.

If anybody has any relevant information in relation to this incident, gardai are asking them to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540. The Garda Confidential line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.

Gardai are also urging anyone who travelled in that area with a dash-cam between 1am and 3.15am on that morning to make the footage available to them.

