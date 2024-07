Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that happened last month in Buncrana.

It’s reported to have occurred at 3:30am at Maginn Avenue on Sunday the 2nd of June, which was during the bank holiday weekend.

CCTV has been viewed and Gardaí are eager to speak with a number of witnesses who are believed to have been in the area at the time.

Those with information should get in contact or those with dashcam footage should make it available to Gardaí.