Gardaí are seeking information regarding a weekend theft in a yard at An Clairin, Killygordon.

Between 2pm on Friday afternoon and 9 o’clock yesterday afternoon, a lorry that was parked in the yard was entered and two lorry batteries were stolen from it.

A generator ground hopper was also stolen from the lorry.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity in that area during that timeframe to make contact with Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.