Investigations are continuing into an attempted theft at the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary.

At around 8:30pm on Tuesday last a white car is reported to have pulled up at the roadside close to the sanctuary at Castledooey, Raphoe with a man exiting the vehicle and making his was towards the carpark.

The owner of the sanctuary challenged the man at which point he is said to have become aggressive before fleeing. Meanwhile, the car left the area immediately.

Garda Grainne Doherty has more information: