Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy confirm they won’t contest general election

The co-founders of the Social Democrats, Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy, have confirmed they won’t contest the upcoming general election.

In statements today both said they wanted to allow a new generation to come forward in the party.

Catherine Murphy and Roisin Shortall co-founded the Social Democrats along with Stephen Donnelly in 2015 – guiding it from a fledgling grouping to one with six TDs and 35 local councillors.

They stepped back from co-leadership in March of last year, allowing Holly Cairns to take over.

Roisin Shortall is one of the longest serving TDs in the Dáil having been first elected in Dublin North West in 1992, first as a Labour TD though she resigned from the party and as Minister of State in 2012 citing a lack of Government support for healthcare reform.

Catherine Murphy was elected in the by-election in 2005 caused by Charlie McCreevey’s appointment to the European Commission and has been one of the fiercest questioners on the powerful Public Accounts Committee for many years.

Both women say they will remain active in politics, albeit in a more low profile role.

The decisions create a headache for leader Holly Cairns, meaning a third of her Dáil TDs aren’t going for re-election – and with neither a guaranteed Social Democrats seat.

Though strong showings in the local elections in Dublin North West and Kildare will encourage the party that they can be retained despite two stalwarts leaving the fray.