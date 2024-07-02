Showjumping equipment stolen on Cruit Island

People involved in showjumping are being urged to report any suspicious offers of items form sale after a theft of equipment from a container on Cruit Island.

It emerged this week that at some point between the beginning of April and the end of June, a locked container was broken into and broken into and a large quantity of show jumping equipment was stolen. The items taken included 12ft poles, cups and show jumps. The equipment stolen would have to have been transported by one of more trailers.

Gardai are urging people involved in the show jumping business who may have come across items for sale in recent months on a second hand basis to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.