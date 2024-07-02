Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Showjumping equipment stolen on Cruit Island

People involved in showjumping are being urged to report any suspicious offers of items form sale after a theft of equipment from a container on Cruit Island.

It emerged this week that at some point between the beginning of April and the end of June, a locked container was broken into and broken into  and a large quantity of show jumping equipment was stolen. The items taken included 12ft poles, cups and show jumps. The equipment stolen would have to have been transported by one of more trailers.

Gardai are urging  people involved in the show jumping business who may have come across items for sale in recent months on a second hand basis to contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

 

donkey sanctuary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations continue into attempted theft at Donegal Donkey Sanctuary

2 July 2024
Helen McEntee
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Epidemic of violence against women’ – Justice Minister

2 July 2024
covid antigen tests
News, Audio, Top Stories

60% spike in recorded COVID-19 cases in the past week

2 July 2024
449641094_122121604184319910_3108093436358246219_n
News, Top Stories

Redress Focus Group to host public information session this evening

2 July 2024
