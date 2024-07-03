Business Matters, Ep 200 – Ambition programme for female entrepreneurs – plus CIF director on housing

In this 200th episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore finds out more about the Ambition female accelerator programme, and speaks with Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office, Donegal.

He also catches up with Justin Molloy, Director, Construction Industry Federation, Western/Midlands and Northern Region, to discuss about the construction sector’s capacity to meet the demand for houses – the need for mixed private and social housing – and the infrastructural deficit.