Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour, we return to the issue of the future of Fahan Health Centre, with a carer who uses the centre telling us patient files have been cleared out. We also discuss a new report outlining concerns about attitudes to sunbeds and tanning:

In hour two, former Justice Minister Alan Shatter discusses the campaign to overhaul Inheritance Tax, the Special Needs Parents’ Network previews a special legal clinic taking place tomorrow, and we preview tomorrow’s UK General Election with commentator Pat McArt :

In an action packed third hour, we look at the Uniform Swap Shop taking place in Castlefinn this week, we hear from a man who is walking in honour of his brother with ME,  the Donegal GAA issues a warning about its treasurer’s email acount being hacked, Chris Ashmore is here with business news, and we end with a special feature from Muff, which yesterday became the celebrity capital of Ireland :

 

 

