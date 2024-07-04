HSE again seeks to clarify status of Fahan Health Centre

The HSE has again moved to clarify the situation regarding the Public Health Centre in Fahan, after it was claimed yesterday that the centre is effectively being cleared and patient files have been removed.

It’s been claimed the local Public Health Nurse is being moved and the centre closed.

The HSE says that is not the case.

In its laytest statement issued this morning, the HSE says the Public Health Nurse works out of Fahan Health Centre on a Nine to Five basis on weekdays, but because the service is mainly delivered at home, the nurse will not always be available at the centre.

The statement adds this is a pre- planned, non-emergency service provided in the home or by appointment in the health centre by nurses who have the skill set to provide the appropriate care for the needs of the patients.

The HSE says the Fahan centre currently services 20 clients. Where the client is able to come to the centre, they are encouraged to do so by appointment, otherwise the care is delivered into the home.

Those who wish to contact the centre can do so by leaving a message on 074 9331597, which will be responded to within 24 hours.

The statement concludes that no complaints have been received from patients in the Fahan area.

**************

Statement in full-

4th July 2024

HSE Media Statement

Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo

Fahan Health Centre

There are no plans to move the Public Health Nursing (PHN) service from Fahan Health Centre and PHN services continue to be provided at the centre.

The PHN works out of Fahan Health Centre from Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm. Given that community health nursing is predominately a domiciliary service, the nurse will not always be available at the health centre. Appointments are scheduled in advance for the nurse depending on the patient’s needs.

The PHN service will continue to have a nurse providing a service to all in Fahan and the surrounding areas.

Those who wish to contact Fahan Health centre can do so on the following number: Tel: 074 9331597. The phone is not manned as PHN is out in the community, therefore please leave a message and we will follow up with you directly.

The Public Health Nursing Service is made up of a group of nurses with differing skill sets and caseloads responsibilities. This a pre- planned, non-emergency service provided in the home or by appointment in the health centre by nurses who have the skill set to provide the appropriate care for the needs of the patients.

The Fahan active caseload currently consists of 20 clients. Where the client is able to come to the centre they are encouraged to do so by appointment, otherwise the care is delivered into the home. The nursing staff are not always present at the health centre as they are out in the community providing a domiciliary service.

Any messages that are received are checked and responded to within a 24 hour period, which is the norm for this service across the country.

The Public Health Nursing service and the HSE has not received any complaints from patients in the Fahan area.