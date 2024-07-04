Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Podcast of Thursday's show:

In hour one, we talk to haulier John McLoughlin about safety of the Letterkenny to Lifford road and safety on the roads in General. We also discuss a study that shows that while people are aware of the impact their actions have on the environment, they are prepared to make sacrifices:

WE chat to Reverend John Attoh, originally from Nigeria but no based on Aranmore Island. Councillor Declan Meehan joins Greg to clarify questions over the sale of his house which was previously thought to be affected by defective concrete:

We dedicate the final hour of the show to a chat with Ian and Marjorie McGarvey who recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. It’s a wonderful story: