€604,000 announced for works on Donegal’s islands

€604,000 has been announced for works on Donegal’s islands.

It’s part of a national allocation for capital works on coastal islands, announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

An investment of €306,500 will go towards road upgrade works on Arranmore Island while €140,000 is to be spent on Tory Island to upgrade the road infrastructure there also.

The remainder of the funding has been sanctioned for slipway repairs at Burtonport, Ferry Berth Fenders at Magheroarty, to carry out an environmental assessment on Owey Island and to install steps at the pier on Inis Meáin.