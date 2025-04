Uisce Eireann is warning of possible supply interruptions in parts of Donegal today.

In Letterkenny, pump repairs may cause supply disruptions in Oldtown and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal, with works scheduled to take place until 2pm.

Repairs to a burst water main may cause disruptions in Saint Johnstown and surrounding areas until 4pm, while repairs to a water main may impact supplies in the vicinity of Old Road, Mountcharles, until 3pm.