Gardaí in Co Donegal continue to investigate the discovery of the body of a man in Killybegs on Sunday, 13th April, 2025.

The post-mortem has since been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

A man, aged in his 50s, who was arrested in connection with the investigation has since been charged.

He will appear before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court at 2 o’clock this afternoon.