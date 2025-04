A man was allegedly assaulted by a group of men last night in Letterkenny.

Gardaí say when a man was walking home, he was reported to have been set upon at Upper Main Street, shortly before 10.40 pm by 6-7 men.

He received treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the area are asked to make it available.