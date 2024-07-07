Busy day start to the day for Malin Head Coast Guard

It’s been a busy day so far for the Malin Head Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard was alerted to a report of a person in difficulty in the water at Sliabh Liag earlier, they then coordinated two medical evacuations and were involved in the recue of a man who fell overboard in the early hours of this morning off the West coast of Donegal.

Shortly after 5am this morning the Malin Head Coast Guard was notified of a person falling overboard from a boat between Inishbofin and Magheroarty.

The Rescue 118 helicopter and the Bunbeg Coast Guard were immediately tasked to the scene.

The crew of a local boat however, spotted the man in difficulty and managed to pull him from the water.

He was then transferred to Magheroarty pier where he received medical attention.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Malin Head Coast Guard also received a report of a person in difficulty in the water off Sliabh Liag this morning which turned out to be a false alarm.

In addition, the rescue service was also involved in a medical evacuation from Inishbofin in both Donegal and Galway.