Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Derry retain All Ireland Minor Title with victory over Armagh

Photo: Derry GAA on X

Derry have won the All Ireland Minor Football Championship for the second year in a row as they overcame Armagh on a score-line of 2-07 to 0-10 at Healy Park in Omagh this afternoon.

With the full time report, here’s Michael McMullan…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

malin head coast guard
News, Top Stories

Busy day start to the day for Malin Head Coast Guard

7 July 2024
keir starmer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Keir Starmer hopes to establish better working relationship with NI

7 July 2024
Hilary Benn
News, Audio, Top Stories

New NI secretary rules out united Ireland referendum

7 July 2024
FAI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major investigation reveals multiple allegations of unwanted or inappropriate sexual advances by FAI coaches

7 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

malin head coast guard
News, Top Stories

Busy day start to the day for Malin Head Coast Guard

7 July 2024
keir starmer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Keir Starmer hopes to establish better working relationship with NI

7 July 2024
Hilary Benn
News, Audio, Top Stories

New NI secretary rules out united Ireland referendum

7 July 2024
FAI
News, Audio, Top Stories

Major investigation reveals multiple allegations of unwanted or inappropriate sexual advances by FAI coaches

7 July 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Former TD John O’Mahony dies

7 July 2024
ATU Logo
News, Top Stories

Two ATU courses to allow students to qualify for PRSA licences

7 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube