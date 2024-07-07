Derry retain All Ireland Minor Title with victory over Armagh

Derry have won the All Ireland Minor Football Championship for the second year in a row as they overcame Armagh on a score-line of 2-07 to 0-10 at Healy Park in Omagh this afternoon.
With the full time report, here’s Michael McMullan…
Derry have won the All Ireland Minor Football Championship for the second year in a row as they overcame Armagh on a score-line of 2-07 to 0-10 at Healy Park in Omagh this afternoon.
With the full time report, here’s Michael McMullan…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland