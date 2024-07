Former All-Ireland winning football manager and TD John O’Mahony has died.

The 71 year old managed his native Mayo, Leitrim and Galway during his career – guiding the Tribesmen to All-Ireland success in 1998 and 2001.

He later turned to politics – serving as Fine Gael TD for Mayo from 2007 to 2016, and as a senator until 2020.

He’s survived by his wife and five daughters.