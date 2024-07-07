Gardaí issue advice ahead of the Conwal Graveyard Remembrance Service

Gardaí have issued advice for those attending the Conwal Graveyard Remembrance Service.

The service takes place at 4pm today.

Diversions will in place via Newmills Bridge, Rockhill Road, Bomany and Oldtown and vice versa are available for through traffic.

Parking will be available in the field directly opposite the graveyard and priority will be given to vehicles exiting this parking.

Parking will also be available at O’Donnell Park GAA grounds and Gardaí request that all able bodied persons attending to park up and walk to the graveyard.

Graveyard carpark and spaces on the Main Road along the wall outside, will be reserved for disabled and car bound elderly attendees, with those wishing to avail of this parking are advised to come early.

It is essential that persons attending comply with the ‘No Parking’ cones and don’t park on the footpath approach to the graveyard.

All gateways must be kept clear in the event of an ambulance requiring access in the event of a medical emergency.

Please ensure that you leave all items of value at home or secured within your car boot. Handbags, phones etc should not be left on seats in clear view.