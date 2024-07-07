Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Gardaí issue advice ahead of the Conwal Graveyard Remembrance Service

Gardaí have issued advice for those attending the Conwal Graveyard Remembrance Service.

The service takes place at 4pm today.

Diversions will in place via Newmills Bridge, Rockhill Road, Bomany and Oldtown and vice versa are available for through traffic.

Parking will be available in the field directly opposite the graveyard and priority will be given to vehicles exiting this parking.

Parking will also be available at O’Donnell Park GAA grounds and Gardaí request that all able bodied persons attending to park up and walk to the graveyard.

Graveyard carpark and spaces on the Main Road along the wall outside, will be reserved for disabled and car bound elderly attendees, with those wishing to avail of this parking are advised to come early.

It is essential that persons attending comply with the ‘No Parking’ cones and don’t park on the footpath approach to the graveyard.

All gateways must be kept clear in the event of an ambulance requiring access in the event of a medical emergency.

Please ensure that you leave all items of value at home or secured within your car boot. Handbags, phones etc should not be left on seats in clear view.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ATU Logo
News, Top Stories

Two ATU courses to allow students to qualify for PRSA licences

7 July 2024
CEM1967923_669c9deb-f5a9-4945-b596-792dca48a3b1
News, Top Stories

Gardaí issue advice ahead of the Conwal Graveyard Remembrance Service

7 July 2024
river
News, Top Stories

Investigation after two bodies recovered from Dublin canal

6 July 2024
PSNI-witness-appeal-1
News, Top Stories

Witness appeal after cars on hospital grounds damaged in Belfast

6 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

ATU Logo
News, Top Stories

Two ATU courses to allow students to qualify for PRSA licences

7 July 2024
CEM1967923_669c9deb-f5a9-4945-b596-792dca48a3b1
News, Top Stories

Gardaí issue advice ahead of the Conwal Graveyard Remembrance Service

7 July 2024
river
News, Top Stories

Investigation after two bodies recovered from Dublin canal

6 July 2024
PSNI-witness-appeal-1
News, Top Stories

Witness appeal after cars on hospital grounds damaged in Belfast

6 July 2024
Shannon_Airport_2020-07-12_01
News, Top Stories

Rally being held at Shannon Airport this morning

6 July 2024
Donegal Diamond Pedestrian Zone
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council urge public to not park in Donegal Town Diamond

6 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube