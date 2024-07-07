Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Major investigation reveals multiple allegations of unwanted or inappropriate sexual advances by FAI coaches

A major investigation has revealed multiple allegations of unwanted or inappropriate sexual advances by FAI coaches in the 1990s.

Former international players who participated in Ireland’s first state-funded all-women’s soccer course have made the claims in a joint investigation by RTÉ Investigates and the Sunday Independent.

Gardaí have confirmed they’ve launched an investigation into at least one complaint.

One of the journalists behind the investigation is Donegal native, Mark Tighe who works with the Sunday Independent – says not only did it impact the players’ personal lives, but their careers too:

