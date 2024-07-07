Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Successful day for Donegal jockeys as Oisin Orr rides three winners at Beverley

Donegal jockey Oisin Orr

Donegal jockey Oisin Orr rode three winners at Beverley yesterday.

The first came in the 2:15 race on board “Uncle Don”. He went off in that one at 7/2 while he was in the winners circle once again as he rode “Persian Blue” to victory in the George Kilburn Memorial Handicap at 2:50.

His third win of an incredible day’s work came on board “Little Rose” in the Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap at 4:35.

Meanwhile, Brandon Wilkie also claimed a win yesterday. He was racing in Carlisle and rode the KR Burke trained Classy Boy to victory at 7/1.

Dylan Browne McMonagle was also in action. He was the runner-up in two races at Sandown.

