Successful day for Donegal jockeys as Oisin Orr rides three winners at Beverley

Donegal jockey Oisin Orr rode three winners at Beverley yesterday.

The first came in the 2:15 race on board “Uncle Don”. He went off in that one at 7/2 while he was in the winners circle once again as he rode “Persian Blue” to victory in the George Kilburn Memorial Handicap at 2:50.

His third win of an incredible day’s work came on board “Little Rose” in the Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap at 4:35.

Meanwhile, Brandon Wilkie also claimed a win yesterday. He was racing in Carlisle and rode the KR Burke trained Classy Boy to victory at 7/1.

Dylan Browne McMonagle was also in action. He was the runner-up in two races at Sandown.