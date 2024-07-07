Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two ATU courses to allow students to qualify for PRSA licences

The Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has recently confirmed that two Atlantic Technological University (ATU) programmes when combined, meet their necessary learning outcomes and standards, allowing graduates to qualify for comprehensive PRSA licences.

The recognition enhances employability and career prospects of its graduates in the property services and facilities management industry.

The approved programmes are the Level 7 Bachelors of Science in Property Services and Facilities Management and the Level 8 BSc (Hons) in Real Estate Development and Valuation.

It is when both the Level 7 and the Level 8 courses have been completed that they meet the PSRA qualification requirements.

These programmes combined will allow graduates to apply for their A, B, C, & D PSRA licences.

ATU’s Level 6 Higher Certificate in Property Services and Facilities Management already enables graduates of that programme to apply for these licences.

Separately, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) has recently accredited three of ATU’s programmes: the Level 7 Certificate in Auctioneering & Estate Agency Practice, the Level 7 BSc in Property Services and Facilities Management, and the Level 8 BSc (Hons) in Real Estate Development and Valuation.

ATU are currently taking applications for the two Level 7 programmes,

To find out more, please go here.

