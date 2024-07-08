Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Green Party leader to be revealed today

The new Green Party leader will be revealed this morning.

Party members have been voting to replace the outgoing Eamon Ryan.

It’s Minister against Minister, Dáil against Seanad, Roderic O’Gorman against Pippa Hackett

Shortly after 11am the results of the electronic voting will be revealed and we’ll know who leads the Greens into the general election

It’s been billed as a fight for the identity of the Green Party – O’Gorman putting his Cabinet credentials and crisis management up against Pippa Hackett, who wants to lead the party as a voice for rural Ireland.

O’Gorman is seen as the favourite, but so was Eamon Ryan in 2020 when Catherine Martin ran him to within just 50 votes, so the result is far from certain.

 

