Snow has been falling in a number of counties this morning.

Images on social media show wintry showers in North Wexford and snow sticking on roads in Wicklow.

A status yellow rain warning is in effect in five eastern counties in the Republic of Ireland.

While counties Derry and Tyrone, and the rest of Northern Ireland, are under a similar warning until 9 o’clock tonight.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says snow isn’t unusual even in April: