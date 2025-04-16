Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Councils will be given access to collision data from Gardai and the RSA

Donegal County Council will soon be able to access data on road collisions to allow more informed decisions be made on road safety priorities locally.

Legislation is being prepared to facilitate the flow of information so that local authorities, in their role as road authorities, may request, receive and process road collision data from both the Road Safety Authority and An Garda Síochána.

At present, that is not possible as a result of data protection legislation.

Junior Minister Sean Canney has responsibility for road safety. He told Highland Radio News that Donegal is one of the counties the government will be looking at closely……..

 

You can hear a longer interview with Minister Canney here –

