Ambulance service and DCC in talks over Four Lane congestion problem



There has been engagement between the Ambulance Service and Donegal County Council in relation to emergency vehicles getting stuck in traffic on the four-lane road to the Polestar roundabout in Letterkenny.

In recent days, yet another video circulated on social media of an ambulance, with its blue lights on, that was forced to a standstill, as cars were unable to clear a path for it to travel to the hospital.

John Joe McGowan, the Chief Ambulance Officer with the HSE Ambulance Service West says they are exploring lowing the kerbs to allow cars to make more space when needed: