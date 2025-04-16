Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ambulance service and DCC in talks over Four Lane congestion problem


There has been engagement between the Ambulance Service and Donegal County Council in relation to emergency vehicles getting stuck in traffic on the four-lane road to the Polestar roundabout in Letterkenny.

In recent days, yet another video circulated on social media of an ambulance, with its blue lights on, that was forced to a standstill, as cars were unable to clear a path for it to travel to the hospital.

John Joe McGowan, the Chief Ambulance Officer with the HSE Ambulance Service West says they are exploring lowing the kerbs to allow cars to make more space when needed:

Doon Fort-297x261
Top Stories, News

Over €207,000 awarded to Donegal under Community Monuments fund

16 April 2025
Omagh Inquiry
Audio, News, Top Stories

Concern expressed that MOU on Omagh Inquiry doesn’t allow for proper scrutiny of ROI state agencies

16 April 2025
ambulance pic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ambulance service and DCC in talks over Four Lane congestion problem

16 April 2025
inishowencrash
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councils will be given access to collision data from Gardai and the RSA

16 April 2025
