Concern expressed that MOU on Omagh Inquiry doesn’t allow for proper scrutiny of ROI state agencies

There’s been criticism after the Government signed a memorandum of understanding with the head of the Omagh Bombing inquiry.

It will allow co-operation between the Irish state and the UK inquiry, which is seeking to establish whether the bombing could have been prevented.

It’s being welcomed by both governments – though the leader of the DUP Gavin Robinson, says it “falls short” of what’s required.

The UUP’s Doug Beattie agrees…………….

Omagh Solicitor John Fox represents 14 of the bereaved families, as well as a number of the injured.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he told Greg Hughes the MOU represents progress, but falls short of what is needed, as it does not allow for proper examination of the performance of state agencies south of the border………