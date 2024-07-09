Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday July 9th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday July 9th:

Top Stories

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday July 9th

9 July 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for emergency housing meeting to discuss needs of Glenties MD

9 July 2024
News, Top Stories

Mayor of Derry City condemns recent vandalism of Walker’s Plinth

9 July 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local councillor says closure of Drumboe Woods walkway ‘cannot go on any longer’

9 July 2024
