Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In this hour, we have local reaction to Roderic O’Gorman taking over as the leader of the Green Party, there’s a special report on a public meeting over the future of the Fahan Health Centre and Senator Ronan Mullen wants a new law to help prevent under 18s accessing pornography:

There’s further opposition to bikers being banned from the Diamond in Donegal Town, we have Community Garda Information and Dr Joe Kelly joins Greg for ‘Talking History’ with a focus on Ballyshannon:

Journalist Mark Tighe joins Greg to discuss his investigative work in exposing allegations by female players of “unwanted sexual advances” from a senior football coach in the 1990s.  We discuss a report from the National Women’s Council highlights shortcomings in perinatal services for women in Ireland, there are calls for the state to insure Rory Gallagher’s most famous guitar, which is due to be sold at auction, remains in Ireland and Brendan Devenney reacts to Mickey Harte leaving the Derry GAA setup:

