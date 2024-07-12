Donegal Team News: Jeaic McKelvey to start with Conor O’Donnell injured

Manager Jim McGuinness has made one change to the Donegal line up for Sunday’s All Ireland Semi Final meeting with Galway.

Jeaic McKelvey has been handed a first championship start this campaign and just a second start this year.

The Naomh Conaill man comes into the half forward line in place of Conor O’Donnell who seems to have picked up an injury as the Carndonagh man is not included in the matchday 26.

Jason McGee is named among the substitutes and may feature against the Connacht side at Croke Park. Ciaran Thompson and Michael Langan will start at midfield.

Donegal v Galway will be LIVE on Highland this Sunday, Join Oisin Kelly, Martin McHugh and Brendan Devenney for coverage from 3.30pm in association with Highland Motors.

Galway meanwhile have named an unchanged side from that which started the victory over Dublin.

Both team line ups below:



