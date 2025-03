Over 6,700 people have applied to be a Garda in the Trainee Recruitment Competition.

It closed last Thursday, with people applying from a diverse range of backgrounds.

Almost a third of applicants are women, 42 per cent are aged 30 and over, and 23 per cent have an ethnic background other than white Irish.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says he’s really pleased with the level of interest in joining the force, particularly in the current market.