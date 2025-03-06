Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Police appealing for witnesses to Coleraine collision

Police are appealing for witnesses or footage following report of a serious road traffic collision in Coleraine this morning.

At approximately 9.30am, police received a report of a single vehicle collision in the Railway Road area.

Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and a woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment for her injuries.

The PSNI are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact them on 101.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News & Views and Obituaries – Thursday March 6th

6 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for witnesses to Coleraine collision

6 March 2025
Padraig Dail Rockall
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE needs to reactivate consultative forum as 284 children await assessments – MacLochlainn

6 March 2025
New-Childrens-Hospital-Ireland-BAM-scaled
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minster has been assured new National Children’s Hospital will open next year

6 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News & Views and Obituaries – Thursday March 6th

6 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for witnesses to Coleraine collision

6 March 2025
Padraig Dail Rockall
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE needs to reactivate consultative forum as 284 children await assessments – MacLochlainn

6 March 2025
New-Childrens-Hospital-Ireland-BAM-scaled
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minster has been assured new National Children’s Hospital will open next year

6 March 2025
central criminal court
Top Stories, News

Guilty verdict in Sliabh Liag murder trial

6 March 2025
price increase energy fuel electricity VAT
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donohoe says there won’t be any more one off energy credits

6 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube