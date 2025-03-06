Police appealing for witnesses to Coleraine collision

Police are appealing for witnesses or footage following report of a serious road traffic collision in Coleraine this morning.

At approximately 9.30am, police received a report of a single vehicle collision in the Railway Road area.

Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and a woman was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment for her injuries.

The PSNI are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact them on 101.