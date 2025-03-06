HSE needs to reactivate consultative forum as 284 children await assessments – MacLochlainn

The HSE is being urged to reactivate a forum for local representatives and parents of children with disabilities.

The call has come from Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn who has received figures showing that 284 Donegal children with disabilities have been left waiting for their vital assessments that are crucial in securing the supports and services that they will need.

He says successive governments have failed to get to grips with this crisis, and ensure that the necessary services with staff and buildings are in place across Donegal.

Deputy MacLochlainn says it’s frustrating to be raising the same issues again and again………