The European Parliament will decide today whether to appoint Ursula von der Leyen, for another five years as President of the European Commission.

She needs the support of 361 of the 720 MEPs.

In Midlands North West, Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowan and Independent Luke Ming Flanagan are expected to vote against her nomination, while Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh and Nina Carberry will support it.

Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly says he’ll be guided by what’s best to ensure support for Gaza…………..