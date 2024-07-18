Football Talk with Gavin Cullen

Three north west sides are facing into FAI Cup second round action this weekend. Eight days after their league encounter, Finn Harps return to Turner Cross to face Cork City in the cup and it’s a busy few days for Derry City who have European and FAI Cup action in a four day period.

FAI Junior Cup winners Cockhill Celtic have League of Ireland opposition in Waterford on Friday. The Inishowen side face a long trip south to the RSC Grounds for the fixture.