The Republic of Ireland’s hopes of making the semi-finals at the Women’s Under-19 European Championships suffered a blow this afternoon.

Despite taking the lead through Lia O’Leary, Ireland fell to a 2-1 defeat to Germany.

Inishowen’s Jodie Loughrey played the full game for the Irish while her sister Jodie was an unused subsititue.

The Girls in Green who drew their opening game with Spain, finish their group series with a crunch tie against the Netherlands on Sunday.