There was European heartbreak for Derry City on Thursday night as the Candystrips bowed out of the Europa Conference League qualification to Bruno Magpies after extra-time.

Derry brought the tie back level at 2-2 on aggregate with goals from Mark Connolly and Pat Hoban but had Adam O’Reilly sent off just before half time.

The visiting Gibraltar side would score in extra time to seal their progression.