Man and woman in their 70s fatally injured in Kilmacrennan collision

Two people have been killed in a road tragedy on the N56 at Kilmacrennan, which occurred at approximately 11.50 last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving two cars. The male driver and female passenger in one of the cars suffered fatal injuries. Both of them were in their 70s.

The driver of the second car, a woman aged in her 40s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Arrangements are being made for post mortem examinations, and Gardai are appealing to witnesses to come forward.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due at the scene this morning.

The N56 road through Kilmacrennan village is closed, and will remain so for some time.

Diversions are in place, with traffic being diverted via Milford and Churchill, with Gardai urging people to avoid the area if possible.