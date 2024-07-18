Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Man and woman in their 70s fatally injured in Kilmacrennan collision

Two people have been killed in a road tragedy on the N56 at Kilmacrennan, which occurred at approximately 11.50 last night.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving two cars. The male driver and female passenger in one of the cars suffered fatal injuries. Both of them were in their 70s.

The driver of the second car, a woman aged in her 40s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Arrangements are being made for post mortem examinations, and Gardai are appealing to witnesses to come forward.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are due at the scene this morning.

The N56 road through Kilmacrennan village is closed, and will remain so for some time.

Diversions are in place, with traffic being diverted via Milford and Churchill, with Gardai urging people to avoid the area if possible.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann warns of possible water outages at Ray, Rathmullan

18 July 2024
letterkenny 2040
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD to hold workshop as tender process for the Alpha Beta project is halted

18 July 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man and woman in their 70s fatally injured in Kilmacrennan collision

18 July 2024
fianna fail logo
News, Top Stories

Six seeking Fianna Fail nomination in Donegal for the next General Election

18 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann warns of possible water outages at Ray, Rathmullan

18 July 2024
letterkenny 2040
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letterkenny Milford MD to hold workshop as tender process for the Alpha Beta project is halted

18 July 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man and woman in their 70s fatally injured in Kilmacrennan collision

18 July 2024
fianna fail logo
News, Top Stories

Six seeking Fianna Fail nomination in Donegal for the next General Election

18 July 2024
Ursula Von Der Leyen
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU Parliament to vote on Ursula Van Der Leyen’s future as Commission President

18 July 2024
road closed
News, Top Stories

Diversions in place around Kilmacrennan following serious overnight collision

18 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube