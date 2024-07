Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with an online death threat made against the Sinn Féin leader.

The man in his 20s is being detained at a Dublin Garda station and can be held for up to 24 hours.

It’s after a video appeared online of a man in a balaclava threatening to shoot Mary Lou McDonald and the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The Sinn Féin President insists the threat against her will not prevent her from carrying out her duties……………