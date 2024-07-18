No plans yet in place in relation to cordoned buildings near Market Square, Letterkenny

Donegal County Council says there are no plans as of yet with regards to the future of three buildings which have been cordoned off on Letterkenny’s Upper Main Street, close to Market Square.

The cordon was erected last month as a result of safety concerns.

Responding to a question from Cllr Donal Coyle, officials said that following ongoing recent communication in relation to potential dangerous structures at the addresses of 2, 4 & 6 Upper Main Street, Letterkenny, a Structural Engineers Report was submitted on behalf of the property owners.

Based on that, the council says public access was closed and the area secured.

The Council says it continues to liaise with all parties with an interest in the properties, their representatives, and the Council’s Structural Consultant to ensure a detailed and consider assessment is completed to identify the essential works required to ensure the safety risks associated with the structural condition of the properties are addressed.

The written answer concludes that the council will endeavour to progress this matter with the building owners to minimise closures to the footpath, carriageway and parking areas.

However, the council is stressing it must ensure measures are in place to mitigate safety risks until work to improve the buildings has taken place.