Eleven Donegal organisations will benefit from the latest round of the Communities Integration Fund 2024.

€49,630 will be provided to local community-based projects to support the integration of migrants.

Seven have received the maximum grant of €5,000, including the Dunfanaghy Learning Support Group, the Bluestack Summer Camp and Donegal Sets the Pace.

Nationally over half a million euro has been awarded through the fund.

Donegal Awardees: