Owners of DCB homes need to be assigned to designated shelters in the event of red weather warnings – Cllr Beard

Homeowners affected by defective concrete blocks need to have a safe place to go when red weather warnings are in put in place.

Cllr Joy Beard told a recent meeting of the Enhanced Defective Block Grant Scheme Meeting that during Storm Isha, families were unsafe in their houses and that nothing has been put in place to escape a repeated incident.

She is calling for buildings in each MD to be assigned to shelter those whose homes are not safe in such adverse weather conditions.

Cllr Beard says that in some cases people slept in their car as they were afraid their house would collapse:

18 July 2024
