We understand six names will go forward to the next Fianna Fail Selection Convention in Donegal, as speculation grows of a potential General Election in early November.

The six names are Senator Niall Blaney, former Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat The Cope Gallagher, Ben Harkin of Ogra Fianna Fail in Termon, Cllr Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly, Minister Charlie McConalogue and Cllr Michael Naughton.

Nominations closed ear;lier this week, with the convention expected to take place in August.