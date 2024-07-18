Ursula von der Leyen re-elected as European Commission President

Ursula von der Leyen has been re-elected as European Commission President.

She received the backing of 401 members of the European Parliament, comfortably meeting the threshold.

That’s despite the majority of Irish MEPs opting to vote against her, with many opposed to her position on Gaza.

In Midlands North West, Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowan and Independent Luke Ming Flanagan voted against her nomination, while Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh and Nina Carberry supported it.

It’s her second term in the role, having led the Commission for the last five years.

Her re-election was confirmed by the President of the European Parliament, Robera Metsola: