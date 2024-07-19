Council told funds must be secured for maintenance of the Letterkenny Linear Park

Donegal County Council is being urged to secure funding to maintain the new Linear Park adjacent to the Letterkenny Public Services Centre, after it emerged this week that no funds are available for the upkeep of the €1.1 million project which opened just over a year ago.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly told an MD meeting this week that weeds are poking through the paving stones, and the general state of the park is unacceptable.

It’s planned to extend the park towards High Road as part of the LK Green Connect programme, but Cllr Kelly says the maintenance issue must be addressed……..