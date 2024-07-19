Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Respite unit begins taking admissions at Ballyshannon Community Hospital

The Garden View Unit at the new Ballyshannon Community Hospital has opened, and begun taking admissions.

The unit offers short term respite care to people who have been treated at the university hospitals in Letterkenny and Sligo that may no longer need acute care, but are still not ready to go home.

In a statement today, the HSE confirms admissions to the Garden View Unit at Ballyshannon Community Hospital commenced yesterday, with further admissions being made in the coming weeks.

Recruitment for the Hospital is actively ongoing, they say, with a number of campaigns recently being relaunched. HSE Management continue to engage with local staff and their representatives supported by the Workplace Relations Commission.

This marks the second phase of the hospitals opening plan, following the opening of the the new facility having taken place in February of this year. That saw the existing 26 residents in the community Nursing Unit based at the Rock transferred to the new Community Hospital.

Top Stories

musgrave Belfast
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Derry security alert

19 July 2024
sheil-hospital
News, Top Stories

Respite unit begins taking admissions at Ballyshannon Community Hospital

19 July 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Brother and sister killed in Kilmacrennan collision are named

19 July 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 July 2024
