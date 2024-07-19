Respite unit begins taking admissions at Ballyshannon Community Hospital

The Garden View Unit at the new Ballyshannon Community Hospital has opened, and begun taking admissions.

The unit offers short term respite care to people who have been treated at the university hospitals in Letterkenny and Sligo that may no longer need acute care, but are still not ready to go home.

In a statement today, the HSE confirms admissions to the Garden View Unit at Ballyshannon Community Hospital commenced yesterday, with further admissions being made in the coming weeks.

Recruitment for the Hospital is actively ongoing, they say, with a number of campaigns recently being relaunched. HSE Management continue to engage with local staff and their representatives supported by the Workplace Relations Commission.

This marks the second phase of the hospitals opening plan, following the opening of the the new facility having taken place in February of this year. That saw the existing 26 residents in the community Nursing Unit based at the Rock transferred to the new Community Hospital.