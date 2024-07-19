Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach to visit Donegal today

The Taoiseach will travel to Donegal today to attend the MacGill Summer School in Glenties.

Today’s agenda includes a discussion on future health crises with former CMO Dr Tony Holohan, a debate on elections in an era of artificial intelligence, immigration, and a conversation between Taoiseach Simon Harris and the Provost of Ulster University.

The annual event, which is being presented in association with the University of Notre Dame, brings together experts across several fields to discuss the issues of the day on a national and international level. This years theme is ‘On The Brink’.

