Retired Donegal Garda awarded six figure sum after claiming he was defamed on pulse system

A retired Donegal Garda has received a six figure sum after alleging he was defamed on the Garda Pulse System.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris paid out the money to settle a legal action taken by Kevin English who claimed he was defamed.

Kevin English alleged a false statement about him was entered on the internal Garda pulse system in May 2020 by Garda Clement McCormack relating to an allegation of assault.

Garda McCormack claimed the former superintendent in Carrick-on-Shannon who is originally from Donegal ‘grabbed’ his arm ‘forcefully’ and ‘dragged’ him from the custody room after directing a teenager be released.

The defamation claim was based on how the entry was worded in the pulse system which Mr English said had caused him significant stress and embarrassment after an internal investigation had not upheld the accusation.

According to the Sunday Independent, in a statement to the High Court, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris accepted the statement was ‘unfounded’.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris sanctioned a high five figure sum plus legal costs to Kevin English.

