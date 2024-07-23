Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Tributes paid to 11 year old who fell from hotel balcony in Spain

The Taoiseach has expressed his sadness following the death of a young Irish girl in Majorca this week.

11 year old Clodagh Phelan from County Wicklow fell from a hotel balcony in the town of Alcudia in the north-east of the Spanish island, early yesterday morning.

Simon Harris says his thoughts are with her family and community, after such a terrible accident.

Her local athletic club, ‘Parnell AC Juveniles in Rathdrum’ have posed a tribute on Facebook saying they’re truly heartbroken.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to Clodagh’s family.

